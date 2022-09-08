TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Flights out of the Tampa International Airport have been temporarily grounded Thursday afternoon due to strong thunderstorms in the area, the airport said.

The ground stop is expected to remain in place until about 12:45 p.m. There’s a 30 to 60% chance it could be extended, according to the FAA’s website.

The grounding affects departures from the following zones: ZTL ZDC ZNY ZHU ZJX ZFW ZME ZID.

The airport said travelers should check with their airline for the latest information regarding any potential delays. You can also check the status of a flight departing from or arriving at the airport on its website.

There’s a 70% chance of rain in the Tampa Bay area Thursday afternoon. The rain will taper off in the early evening, according to Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.