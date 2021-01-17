‘Stop the violence’: Over 100 Tampa community members participate in peace walk to end gun violence

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 100 community members walked alongside mourning families Sunday to end gun violence.

Rise Up for Peace, a group of families who lost loved ones to gun violence, held their first in a series of peace walks. The group is raising awareness to end gun violence while encouraging those with information on unsolved cases to provide tips to Crime Stoppers.

The Tampa Police Department investigated 41 homicides in 2020, not all of them gun-related. But already this year, detectives have responded to three murders.

Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa Police Assistant Chiefs Ruben Delgado and Lee Bercaw walked alongside Rise Up for Peace members to show their support.

The walk started at the C. Blythe Andrews Library at noon and went roughly seven blocks to the Jackson Heights NFL YET Center.

Rise Up for Peace organizers Patricia Brown and Jaquline Saddler-Daniels lead the peace walk initiative with the help of St. Petersburg Ambassador for Peace Edie Darling.

Brown and Saddler-Daniels lost their sons within months of each other in 2020.

Brown’s 27-year-old son, Devante Brown, was shot and killed on March 21. Several months later, on July 12, Saddler-Daniels lost her son 28-year-old Dwayne Saddler also to gun violence. Both cases, as of this time, remain unsolved.

Anyone with information on any unsolved homicide case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477. Crime Stoppers will not ask the tipster for their name and will payout up to $5,000 in cash for information leading to an arrest.