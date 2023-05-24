Circle K retail gas station location. Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard and is based in Quebec (Getty)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Swing into the summer and save with Circle K’s second “Fuel Day,” offering customers 40 cents off per gallon for one day only.

The convenience chain is offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time. Customers can visit over 5,000 participating Circle K and Holiday Stationstores across the nation to take advantage of the deal while supplies last.

But the deals don’t end there. Customers will also have the chance to save all summer long.

Most locations will hand out a limited number of fuel discount cards Thursday valid for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel throughout the summer season.

“After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” said Louise Warner, Sr. Vice President, Global Fuels, for Circle K. “With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”

Circle K said it’s on a mission to provide “quality and convenience” to customers whether they’re planning a road trip, visiting family, or simply exploring new destinations.

See if your local Circle K or Holiday Stationstores is offering the deal.