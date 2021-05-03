Stolen car crashes into Jeep after running stop sign in Tampa neighborhood, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman is in the hospital after police say her Jeep flipped over following a crash involving a stolen car in Tampa.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers spotted a stolen 2013 gray Hyundai Genesis Monday afternoon. Officers say the driver sped away and they did not follow.

Moments later, police say the Genesis ran through a stop sign and hit a 2005 Jeep Liberty at the intersection of East 26th Avenue and North 28th Street, causing the Jeep to flip.

Police say the driver of the Genesis ran away from the scene after the crash.

Three people were inside the Jeep: a woman driver, a woman passenger and a young child. According to officers, the female passenger was ejected during the crash and got caught under the overturned Jeep.





Tampa police, with the help of good Samaritans from the community, helped lift the Jeep and freed the woman, a release from the police department said. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Thankfully, police say the child and driver appear to be uninjured.

Despite setting up a perimeter near the crash, officers say they have not yet been able to find the suspect who ran away.

If you have any information on the crash, please contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.