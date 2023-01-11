TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A stolen car chase ended Wednesday after the suspect attempted to carjack someone at a boat ramp in Tampa.

Clearwater police said a vehicle stolen out of Orlando was spotted and units followed it into Tampa.

The Tampa Police Department said the suspect was apprehended at the Ben T. Davis boat ramp, where he attempted to steal another vehicle but was unsuccessful.

Clearwater police said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Tampa Marine also assisted in the incident.

Police said FWC made contact with the suspect via jetski.

Tampa police said the suspect was apprehended at the boat ramp.

No other details were immediately available.