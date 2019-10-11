State legislator files bill in effort to help curb Florida’s high divorce rates

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida representative is trying his luck again after filing the “Guide to a Healthy Marriage” measure.

Jacksonville Rep. Clay Yarborough (R) filed his second attempt at the bill Wednesday, reportedly in an effort to help curb Florida divorce rates and save taxpayer money.

Among the goals of the measure, the legislation would require Florida residents applying for a marriage license to read a “Guide to a Healthy Marriage,” created by a marriage education committee chosen by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Florida as a whole has the seventh-highest divorce rate per capita.

According to data from the 2013 to 2017 American Community Survey, for every 1,000 married individuals over the age of 15 in the U.S., about 11.67 individuals divorced over the span of a year.

Divorce rate

Here are the national and state-level divorce rates compared to South Pasadena, which has the highest divorce rate per capita, in Florida. Hover over the bar to see the exact number.

Sources: U.S. Census Bureau

The same report also says South Pasadena in Pinellas County has the highest divorce rate across the 215 places in Florida with a population of over 5,000. More than 22 percent of South Pasadena residents have been divorced.

Gulfport also has a high divorce rate at 19.3 percent of all of its residents filing for divorce.

New Jersey, Vermont, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania were among states with the lowest divorce rates. While southern states including Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia have among the highest.

