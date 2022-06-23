TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been more than a month since a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion showed the high court may soon overturn Roe v. Wade. A decision is expected in the coming days.

With tensions growing, Hillsborough County’s top prosecutor, Andrew Warren, said there are protections for abortions at the state and federal level and we won’t have clarity until that decision comes down.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, states would then be able to enact their own abortion laws. Warren said regardless of what the high court does, it should not impact Florida.

“Unlike the U.S. Constitution, the Florida constitution has an expressed privacy right that protects abortion,” said Warren.

Warren said there are protections for abortions at the federal and state level that are based on different laws with different courts interpreting those laws. News Channel 8 asked Warren if he will prosecute these cases.

“What we have to do is look at what the law is and look to see if a law changes,” he said. “But right now, House Bill 5 that has changed Florida law regarding abortion is unconstitutional on its face under both federal and state law.”

Planned Parenthood has filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new law that bans abortions after 15 weeks. The nonprofit organization said abortion providers in the case are asking the court to block the ban from taking effect on July 1.

“We are also anticipating that when our protections go into effect July 1, that will be subject to a state constitutional and statutory challenge,” said Gov. DeSantis.

Warren said there’s a temporary injunction hearing on Monday where a judge indicated he will rule on it before the law goes into effect.

“They’re asking basically for declaratory relief which means the judges say if the laws unconstitutional and an injunction which means state actors and state attorneys can’t enforce it,” Warren explained.

“This law is devastating and cruel. It is not what Floridians want nor what patients and their families need,” said Stephanie Fraim, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida. “On behalf of the patients who deserve access to all health care options and Floridians who value personal freedom we will fight this abortion ban.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling is expected to come down any day now.