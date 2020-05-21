State approves Sarasota, Manatee counties to resume vacation rentals

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota and Manatee counties have received approval from state officials to resume vacation rentals.

According to Visit Sarasota County, the approval only applies to legal, properly zoned short-term rental properties.

Remote check-ins should be made available when possible to minimize face-to-face interactions, according to a fact sheet sent to property owners and managers.

All CDC guidelines must be followed while guests stay on the properties and any CDC resources must also be provided to any guest during their stay, the fact sheet read.

Reservations from international travelers will not be accepted.

The same rules will apply in Manatee County.

Additionally, according to Manatee County Government, the number of guests in each rental will be limited to no more than 10 people.

This news comes a day after Pinellas County received approval for its short-term rentals to resume.

So far, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Florida has approved vacation rental operations in 26 counties.

