Startup Breeze Airways to begin service from Tampa Int’l Airport on May 27

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new airline says it’s ready to begin flying passengers before the end of the month, including inaugural service out of Tampa.

Introducing itself as a “Seriously Nice” U.S. carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, Breeze Airways said Friday it will begin flying on May 27.

The airline’s network is comprised of 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities in the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast, and Eastern US. The first flights will operate between Tampa, Charleston, and Hartford, Connecticut, with more destinations expected to be added each week through July.

Courtesy: Tampa International Airport

Tampa International Airport and Breeze will make history together next week as they launch their inaugural flight departing from Tampa to Charleston, South Carolina.

“Tampa International Airport is proud and excited to be a part of this historic launch with Breeze Airways,” TPA CEO Joe Lopano said. “Home to one of America’s favorite airports known for excellent service and strong business partnerships, the Tampa Bay community is committed to supporting this innovative new airline.”

Breeze joins TPA’s airline family at a time when the Tampa Bay market is experiencing rapid growth in its recovery from the pandemic and travelers are eager to return to the skies.

“With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly,” Neeleman said.

Courtesy: Tampa International Airport

From Tampa Bay, Breeze will inaugurate service on 10 routes, most of which are currently not served: Charleston, South Carolina; Louisville, Kentucky; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Norfolk, Virginia; Bentonville/Fayetteville, Arkansas; Akron/Canton, Ohio; Richmond, Virginia; Columbus, Ohio; and Huntsville, Alabama.

Breeze will operate 13 single-class Embraer aircrafts this summer, all of which will be a two-by-two seat configuration, so there are no middle seats. Guests may choose from fares that include “Nice” regular seating, or “Nicer” seats with extra legroom.

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and the Breeze app, starting at just $39 one way.