Start shopping early! Black Friday deals begin as supply-chain worries ongoing nationwide

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The holiday shopping season has started early this year with supply-chain worries dominating headlines. Black Friday sales have either started, or will start, earlier than ever.

Many retailers have released their Black Friday deals and advertisements prior to the week of Thanksgiving. We’ve highlighted some of the deals you can look for, so you can make your shopping plans before sitting down at the table. You can click a store’s name to see their full Black Friday advertisement.

This list will be updated with deals and ads as we get them as Black Friday approaches. If you know of something not listed here, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Target has unveiled its “Holiday Best Deals” with a “holiday price match guarantee.” Stores will match the price of an item if it drops at Target before Christmas Eve.

According to Target’s website, select headphones are 50% off, select TVs are 25% off and some “top tech” is 40% off. As of Nov. 3, Target currently has deals on 57 different TVs, including 4K and smart TVs.

Target also features a “deal of the day” for online shopping only.

Current popular deals include second-generation Apple AirPods for $199.99 to $159.99, AirPods Pro for $199.99 and a 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV on sale for $379.99.

The homepage also features a “Holiday Gathering Guide” section with deals on tableware, bedding and kitchen items. All deals in the guide are under $30.

Early access to Black Friday deals for Walmart+ members are now available. Those include sales on tech, toys, home and fashion.

Current highlights include “L.O.L Surprise Amazing Surprise” dolls for $64 and the Samsung Chromebook 4 for $87, down from $230. The 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV is selling at Walmart for $228.

Walmart is currently offering a weekly ad for holiday deals. The superstore giant is offering “Black Friday Deals for Days” beginning Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. online and starting Nov. 12 at 5 a.m. in local stores.

Walmart+ members get a 4-hour head start on online promotions and events like Black Friday.

Best Buy’s Black Friday deals include sales on TVs and projectors, laptops and computers, Apple products, video games, consoles and virtual reality, major appliances, cell phones and more.

Highlighted deals on the Best Buy page include a Nina – Foodi 11-in-1 dual heat air fry oven for $179.99, a Bella Pro Series 8-quart stainless steel, digital air fryer for $49.99 and more.

Select refrigerators, ovens and washing machines are also on sale. You can score deals on sound bars, streaming devices, BluRay players, projectors and fitness equipment.

Those shopping can sign in to their Best Buy account, and if the price of an item marked with “Black Friday Price Guarantee” is marked lower, Best Buy will refund the difference.

Certain Black Friday deals are available the entire month of November at JCPenny. All in-store deals will begin on Nov. 26 at 5 a.m.

According to their advertisement online, up to 75% will be taken off fine jewelry after 40% off from Nov. 19 through Nov. 28.

Other current deals include $9.99 women’s St. John’s Bay cable sweaters and men’s St. John’s Bay flannels, and an Iconic percussion muscle massager for $29.99.

The ad also says 40% will be taken off Champion activewear for the entire family on select styles ranging from $16 to $125. Women and girl’s boots in select styles are on sale for $19.99 and select styles of jackets for the entire family are on sale for under $25 before the Florida cold sets in.

Amazon is offering early Black Friday savings on many items, from tech to kitchen appliances to fashion.

As is tradition for Amazon, some deals last only 24 hours and others are available throughout the month.

Currently, Amazon is offering deals on Marvel toys and apparel, up to 52% off 23andMe Personal Genetic Service DNA Tests and 50% off the Fire HD 8 tablet if you are looking for gifts for yourself or a family member, among many other deals.

As of Nov. 4, there are 167 pages of deals listed on Amazon’s Black Friday page.

According to NBC News, the online giant will have numerous deals throughout the month, including:

Up to 30% off select Samsung TVs

Up to 40% off select Echo Show devices

Up to 50% off select watch brands, including Tommy Hilfiger

Up to 20% off Breville Smart Ovens

Up to 50% off select small kitchen appliances

Macy’s is currently offering Black Friday early access on some styles, and some limited-time specials only last through Nov. 7.

Highlights of the deals include small appliances for $10 and under, like a popcorn maker, a two-serving George Foreman grill and mini donut and mini waffle makers. Other deals include women’s coats beginning at $24.99, 50-70% off select designers suits from designers such as Calvin Klein and some kid’s toys are now priced at $19.99 and under.

An extra 10% or 15% off on select sale and clearance styles on women, men and kids styles, as well as homeware, shoes and handbags are being offered by Macy’s as well.

Home Depot is offering Black Friday deals throughout this month in to December with “holiday must-haves in every aisle,” the company website says.

Deals are being offered on appliances, tools, holiday décor, small kitchen appliances, smart home gear and furniture.

The website lists the Black Friday top sellers, including a Samsung refrigerator for $500 off, lights, wreaths and trees to decorate for Christmas, lawnmowers for $100 or more off the regular price, half off a Synca leather 4D massage chair and deals on thermostats and home security cameras.

Kohl’s is currently not featuring any Black Friday deals just yet, saying to “check back soon” to see the “biggest holiday deals” on its website. The current sales are being touted on the Black Friday page.

However, the store is advertising a “Gift Shop” where those looking to check gifts off their list early have options to purchase options for $10 and $20 or under, as well as $50 and $100 or under.

Old Navy’s Black Friday page is live now with the company’s “best of the best.”

Deals on apparel include jeans, leggings, pajama pants and shorts. Online, free shipping is offered on orders $50 or more.