Stanley Cup visits Humane Society of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Some furry Tampa Bay Lightning fans got a chance to check out, or should we say sniff out, this year’s shiny new addition to the team.
The Lightning brought the Stanley Cup to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
A few dogs, kittens and even a rabbit got a chance to sit inside and pose with Lord Stanley.
Even though the Cup has experienced quite a few things, it was not used as a shiny fire hydrant during the visit.
