Stanley Cup visits Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Some furry Tampa Bay Lightning fans got a chance to check out, or should we say sniff out, this year’s shiny new addition to the team.

The Lightning brought the Stanley Cup to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

A few dogs, kittens and even a rabbit got a chance to sit inside and pose with Lord Stanley.

Even though the Cup has experienced quite a few things, it was not used as a shiny fire hydrant during the visit.

  • Humane Society of Tampa Bay
  • Humane Society of Tampa Bay
  • Humane Society of Tampa Bay
  • Humane Society of Tampa Bay
  • Humane Society of Tampa Bay
  • Humane Society of Tampa Bay

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss