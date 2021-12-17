St. Pete’s Enchant Christmas extends hours for holiday break

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Families will have more time to explore the “world’s largest Christmas maze” over the holidays.

Enchant Christmas is offering special extended hours over Christmas break to give families with younger children more time to experience the maze during the day.

“We want guests of all ages to be able to experience the magic of Enchant,” says Nancy Hutson, General Manager of Enchant Christmas St. Petersburg, “With the starry night sky, families can enjoy Enchant and get home before bedtime.”

The light maze, which is open until Jan. 2, has a skating trail, Christmas market and Santa’s Landing, where children can meet Mr. Clause.

The new hours will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 2. The maze will be closed on Christmas Day, and is open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for kids and are available for purchase at enchantchristmas.com/st-petersburg-fl.

Enchant Christmas is located inside Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive in St. Petersburg.