Yelp’s 2023 list of “Top 100 Places to Eat” was revealed Wednesday morning. (Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg restaurant was among 14 Florida restaurants recognized in Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat” in 2023.

Yelp ranked Uptown Eats in downtown St. Pete at number 21.

At Uptown Eats, diners can fill up on a Gouda Cheddar Grits bowl, the Hot Hot Heat sandwich or the Malted Vanilla Bean Buttermilk Waffle.

Yelpers said the restaurant fills up fast but there is a lot of outdoor dining.

“Everyone will find something to fit their needs and tastes! I love that it’s off the beaten path a bit,” Vanessa T. said.

The top-ranking Florida restaurant is Archibalds Village Bakery in Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant ranked third on the list.

Here are the top restaurants in Florida with their ranking, according to Yelp.

Archibalds Village Bakery in Fort Lauderdale (3)

Selam Ethiopian and Eritrean Cuisine in Orlando (9)

Uptown Eats in St. Petersburg (21)

Kadence in Orlando (30)

Hungry Pants in Orlando (42)

Izakaya Tori in Tampa (49)

CRUST in Miami (50)

North South Grill in Pembroke Pines (53)

Bunbury in Miami (77)

Jaguar Sun in Miami (80)

Twice Removed in Fort Lauderdale (82)

Tukro Coffee in Dunedin (90)

Il Paesano in Fort Lauderdale (95)

If you plan on traveling around the country, here are Yelps’ top 10 restaurants. You can also check out an interactive map of the top 100.