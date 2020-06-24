St. Petersburg police searching for armed bank robber

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Dept. is searching for a man who reportedly committed an armed robbery at a bank Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a masked man entered the American Momentum Bank at 5858 Central Ave. around 4:15 p.m. and showed his gun to the bank teller and demanded money.

Police said the man is approximately 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money, officers said. No one in the bank was injured.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call police at 727-893-7780, or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

