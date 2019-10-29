St. Pete to host FOX Nation’s Patriot Awards honoring modern day patriotism

Co-hosts Steve Doocy, left, Ainsley Earhardt, center, and Brian Kilmeade, co-hosts of the “Fox & friends” television program, are photographed in New York Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Fox Nation will be holding its inaugural Patriot Awards in St. Petersburg Wednesday, Nov. 6 honoring modern day patriotism across the county.

Attending the event are conservative personalities such as Fox and Friends hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, and Ainsley Earhardt. Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren will also be in attendance.

The event will honor “those who have shown steadfast dedication to our nation, and the patriotic values we hold dear.”

Attendees will be able to walk the FOX Nation red carpet, take pictures with favorite FOX personalities, and attend book signings with Tomi Lahren, Gregg Jarrett and Dan Bongino.

There will also be a performance by country music star John Rich.

The event, which is already sold out, takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts in the Mahaffey Theater.

All proceeds from the award show will be given to the Folds of Honor Foundation.

