ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — In a nook under a staircase in the corner at St. Petersburg College’s Downtown Center is American Stage’s response to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the state legislature.

“The fact that we even have to have a banned book library is pretty saddening,” said Avery Anderson.

Anderson is part of American Stage, the local theatre company that recently put up a banned book library right in the heart of the downtown St. Pete.

“You can come in, you can take a book,” explained Anderson. “You can read it, you can buy another book, and you’ve done something to help.”

While it doesn’t look like much right now — the shelves are mostly empty — supporters have purchased nearly 100 books from a local bookstore’s registry to fill those shelves. Some of the books, like The Bluest Eye, are banned in Pinellas County, while others, like To Kill a Mockingbird, are facing challenges across the state and county.

Last July, Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at a conservative nonprofit, Moms for Liberty, event about education.

“We have drawn a very clear line in the sand,” DeSantis said. “That says our school system is for educating kids, not indoctrinating kids.”

But Maureen McDoel from Keep St. Pete Lit disagrees.

“I think that there are a lot more pressing issues in our state to focus on,” McDoel said. “Than trying to control what books people are reading.”

The books are free for anyone to take. They ask if you do grab one, donate another one if you can.

“Anytime we create a narrative where certain people’s stories are not valued,” said McDoel. “We’re showing them that they are not important.”

The goal for the library is to have five copies of every banned or challenged book in Pinellas County.

“A threat to any form of story telling,” said Anderson. “Is a threat to all story telling.”

The library’s grand opening is Saturday, coinciding with Localtopia, an outdoor market and festival across the street in William’s Park. American Stage will put on drag shows in their theatre that afternoon.

If you’d like to help buy books for the library’s shelves, Tombolo, a local bookstore, has a list online where you can learn more.