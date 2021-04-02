St. Pete repairman rapes child, leaves her with STD, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 7-year-old was sexually assaulted by a 26-year-old repairman at her home in St. Petersburg in January, a police report states.

Newly released arrest records show Darrius Woods-White was performing repairs at a home in St. Petersburg where the victim and her mother were staying. Police said the child was left alone on multiple occasions with the suspect during that time.

According to the report, the child told her mother and authorities that the suspect sexually abused her twice while at the house, once in her room and another time in her mother’s room.

After the abuse, the 7-year-old girl was taken to urgent care and tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease.

Woods-White was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery on a child.