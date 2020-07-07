St. Petersburg police to start issuing fines to protesters blocking traffic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Peterburg Police Department said officers will begin enforcing traffic laws to deter protesters from blocking traffic around the city.

Officers will begin by handing out flyers to educate and warn pedestrians about existing traffic rules. The police department said citations and a $62.50 fine will follow later this week.

Police will reportedly be focusing on the following laws:

Must use sidewalk when possible, Florida Statute 316.130 (3)

May not obstruct or hinder traffic, Florida Statute 316.2045 (1)

Must obey traffic signals, Florida Statute 316.075 (1) (C) 2b

The police department cites recent national incidents of vehicles hitting protesters who were blocking roadways as to why they’re getting stricter on the city’s traffic laws.

The Police Dept. has received numerous complaints about protesters blocking roads impeding traffic for emergency response and delaying citizens driving to work and other obligations. St. Pete PD

