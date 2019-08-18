Live Now
St. Pete police mourn the loss of K-9 ‘Ares’

Local News

St. Petersburg Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department shared sad news Saturday night as they lost one of their K-9’s.

According to the police department, K-9 Ares worked alongside Officer Jon Vasquez since they graduated from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 school in 2013.

Police say Ares had “amazing tracking skills that made everybody confident that they would get their suspect. He performed at an extremely high level and was a master of his trade – finding bad guys.”

Both Officer Vasquez and Ares have chased, sniffed out and arrested more than 300 criminals.

Ares worked as a dual-purpose patrol and explosive detection dog for six and a half years.

The department shared Ares had to be put down by the vet Friday night during surgery for Bloat, which is gastric dilatation-volvulus (GDV) complex.

Ares was 8-and-a-half-years-old.

