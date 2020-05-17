Man arrested for deadly 2017 shooting outside St. Pete nightclub

ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a man Saturday for a killing that was committed in front of a St. Pete nightclub in 2017.

The police department arrested 35-year-old Jerry Peterson Saturday, saying he pulled out a gun and shot 43-year-old Lamant Lisbon in front of Club Paradise on 18th Avenue South back on July 5, 2017.

There has been a warrant out for Peterson’s arrest for nearly three years. He was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

