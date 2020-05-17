Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Man arrested for deadly 2017 shooting outside St. Pete nightclub

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Pete PD

ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a man Saturday for a killing that was committed in front of a St. Pete nightclub in 2017.

The police department arrested 35-year-old Jerry Peterson Saturday, saying he pulled out a gun and shot 43-year-old Lamant Lisbon in front of Club Paradise on 18th Avenue South back on July 5, 2017.

There has been a warrant out for Peterson’s arrest for nearly three years. He was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss