St. Pete Pier sculpture coming down, before it goes back up

ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg residents who frequent downtown have watched the Bending Arc sculpture at the St. Pete Pier go up, and they’ve watched it come down.

A city spokesman says the artist, Janet Echelman, relayed there was an issue that required the sculpture to be taken down.

Jack Smith and Bob MacDonald walk by the pier daily. MacDonald isn’t so sure this is his type of sculpture.

“The only thing I could see where that would look, for me, is if they lit it up at night,” MacDonald said. “It might have some interesting aspects to it. The way it stands right now, I”m not feeling it.”

Smith has more of a “wait and see” attitude. “It’s gotta be stretched out,” he said. “Lets see what it looks like when it’s done. “

Echelman released the following statement:

“Our team is currently making adjustments to the St. Petersburg sculpture to ensure the full realization of the art for the public.

“We are pleased with the successful start to the installation. Our studio fabricated the sculpture correctly, and it’s not atypical to make adjustments once the work is viewed onsite. These adjustments, which will be directed by the engineer, will involve removal and re-attachment of the netting, and are not expected to affect the delivery schedule.”

A city spokesman told 8 on Your Side it’s too early to say if this will affect the project’s bottom line, and if it does, the city will foot the bill or it will be the artist’s responsibility. The sculpture cost $1.5 million and Mayor Rick Kriseman raised private money to pay for most of it.

Mayor Kriseman is confident that the sculpture will be finished when promised.

“It’s tensioned and all of that,” Kriseman said. “The leggings have been adjusted. That all takes time and that will all happen at some point, and we’re going to have an amazing piece of artwork on the pier.”

