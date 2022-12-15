TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Just days after the Tampa Bay Rays released renderings for its proposed Tropicana Field redevelopment, WFLA obtained new renderings for a Rays stadium near downtown Tampa.

The Rays’ use agreement at the Trop is set to expire after the 2027 season. For years, the team’s owners have sought options for a new stadium, considering moves to Ybor City, Montreal and even Nashville.

The Rays partnered with Hines — a privately-owned global real estate investment, development and management firm— to redevelop Tropicana Field and build a stadium with a capacity of around 30,000 on the 86-acre property.

The Rays have shared renderings of a 7 million square feet redevelopment plan for a “vibrant, mixed-use district” surrounding the Trop. (Source: Hines via Gensler Images)

The Rays have shared renderings of a 7 million square feet redevelopment plan for a “vibrant, mixed-use district” surrounding the Trop. (Source: Hines via Gensler Images)

The Rays have shared renderings of a 7 million square feet redevelopment plan for a “vibrant, mixed-use district” surrounding the Trop. (Source: Hines via Gensler Images)

The Rays have shared renderings of a 7 million square feet redevelopment plan for a “vibrant, mixed-use district” surrounding the Trop. (Source: Hines via Gensler Images)

The Rays have shared renderings of a 7 million square feet redevelopment plan for a “vibrant, mixed-use district” surrounding the Trop. (Source: Hines via Gensler Images)

On Dec. 2, the Rays presented a 7 million square feet redevelopment plan for a “vibrant, mixed-use district” surrounding the Trop, which Mayor Ken Welch renamed the Historic Gas Plant District. They also hope to move the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum to the site.

The proposal features:

5,700 multifamily units, 850 of which will be dedicated workforce and affordable housing

1.4 million square feet of office

300,000 square feet of retail

700 hotel rooms

600 senior living residences

A 2,500-person entertainment venue and various civic uses

News Channel 8 has obtained renderings for a Rays stadium near downtown Tampa. (Source: Populous via the City of Tampa)

News Channel 8 has obtained renderings for a Rays stadium near downtown Tampa. (Source: Populous via the City of Tampa)

News Channel 8 has obtained renderings for a Rays stadium near downtown Tampa. (Source: Populous via the City of Tampa)

On Wednesday, News Channel 8 obtained renderings showing a vision for a domed stadium on waterfront property in the Ybor Channel, near downtown Tampa.

The renderings were presented during a meeting at City Hall on Wednesday, a representative for the city said. News Channel 8 is working to get more information about those plans.