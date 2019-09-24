LIVE NOW /
St. Pete officer fired after pleading guilty to felony stalking charge

TAMPA (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg officer was fired by the department after pleading guilty to a felony charge of aggravated stalking Tuesday.

Iraj Karkevandian was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Dec. 19, 2019 and suspended without pay. He pleaded guilty to the third degree felony stalking charge Tuesday.

The police department said the police chief’s decision to fire Karkevandian will be forwarded to the FDLE commission for police officer certification standards.

