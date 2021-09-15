St. Pete museums, galleries participate in ‘Free Museum Day’ on Sept. 18

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re looking for an opportunity to expand your knowledge of arts and culture, now’s your chance!

Select museums and galleries across St. Petersburg will be waiving admission fees on Saturday in honor of Free Museum Day.

Below are the participating locations:

Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum

Florida Holocaust Museum Advance tickets are required and can be reserved at flholocaustmuseum.org

Imagine Museum Advance tickets are required and can be reserved at imaginemuseum.com. Tickets allow access to all 1st floor galleries

The Dali Museum Advance tickets are required and can be reserved at thedali.org/event/arts-alive-at-the-dali-2021/ Free admission for Pinellas County residents only with valid proof of residence

The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art

St. Petersburg Museum of History

Museum of Fine Arts Free admission will be to the collection galleries only



Parking for Free Museum Day is available in any of the Downtown St. Petersburg garages.