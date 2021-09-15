St. Pete museums, galleries participate in ‘Free Museum Day’ on Sept. 18

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re looking for an opportunity to expand your knowledge of arts and culture, now’s your chance!
Select museums and galleries across St. Petersburg will be waiving admission fees on Saturday in honor of Free Museum Day.
Below are the participating locations:
- Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum
- Florida Holocaust Museum
- Advance tickets are required and can be reserved at flholocaustmuseum.org
- Imagine Museum
- Advance tickets are required and can be reserved at imaginemuseum.com. Tickets allow access to all 1st floor galleries
- The Dali Museum
- Advance tickets are required and can be reserved at thedali.org/event/arts-alive-at-the-dali-2021/
- Free admission for Pinellas County residents only with valid proof of residence
- The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art
- St. Petersburg Museum of History
- Museum of Fine Arts
- Free admission will be to the collection galleries only
Parking for Free Museum Day is available in any of the Downtown St. Petersburg garages.