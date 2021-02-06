St. Pete mayor reacts to 50 Cent’s ‘stupid’ Super Bowl party

ST. PETERSBURGE, Fla. (WFLA) — Rapper 50 Cent reportedly hosted a “wild” Super Bowl party Friday night in St. Petersburg and the city’s mayor isn’t happy about it.

TMZ said the party was held at a private airport hanger, with tickets ranging between $85 general admission to $7,000 for a stage table.

The reports states, “although you see masks here and there, for the most part, it was COVID-oblivious.”

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman responded to the report after seeing it on Twitter Saturday, suggesting the party could result in a fine of some sort.

“This isn’t how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl,” he tweeted. “It’s not safe or smart. It’s stupid. We’re going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent.”