St. Pete man arrested for throwing sausages at gas station clerk, police say

ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) — A St. Pete man was arrested following an argument with a gas station employee that resulted in the suspect throwing sausages at the clerk.

Police say Latroy Killens, 43, got into an argument with a store clerk at a Citgo Gas Station on 22nd Avenue around 2:40 a.m. Monday.

After the argument, the store clerk reportedly refused to serve Killens, so he allegedly stole 10 Tijuana Mama sausages and walked out.

The clerk then walked out to take a picture of Killens’ license plate. As he did, police said Killens started throwing the sausages at the store clerk, hitting him in the face and stomach.

Police said the incident was captured on store surveillance video.

Killens was charged with simple battery.

