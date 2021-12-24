St. Pete man arrested for threatening someone with a machete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested after threatening someone with a deadly weapon. An affidavit from the St. Petersburg Police Department said he was using a machete to attack someone during an argument.

Lawrence Davis, 61 of St. Petersburg, “did create a well founded fear” in a victim, “that such violence was imminent.” Police said Davis was assaulting someone with a machete on Dec. 22, but did not have the intention to kill them.

Davis was charged with felony aggravated assault after the victim, fearing for his life, tackled Davis and took his machete. The victim reportedly “sustained cuts to his hands during the subsequent physical altercation” and Davis fled the scene.

After arrest, Davis’s bail was assessed at $5,000. He was released shortly after midnight on Christmas Eve on a surety bond.