St. Pete man arrested for threatening someone with a machete

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested after threatening someone with a deadly weapon. An affidavit from the St. Petersburg Police Department said he was using a machete to attack someone during an argument.

Lawrence Davis, 61 of St. Petersburg, “did create a well founded fear” in a victim, “that such violence was imminent.” Police said Davis was assaulting someone with a machete on Dec. 22, but did not have the intention to kill them.

Davis was charged with felony aggravated assault after the victim, fearing for his life, tackled Davis and took his machete. The victim reportedly “sustained cuts to his hands during the subsequent physical altercation” and Davis fled the scene.

After arrest, Davis’s bail was assessed at $5,000. He was released shortly after midnight on Christmas Eve on a surety bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss