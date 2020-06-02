St. Pete man accused of sexually assaulting child multiple times at private Christian school

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 57-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested on 10 counts of statutory sexual assault on a child during his time working and living at a private boarding school in Pennsylvania.

The Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement arrested Marc Spera in May. Officials said Spera moved to St. Petersburg approximately four years ago to take a job living on campus at Admiral Farragut Academy, a prep school for students Pre-k through 12th grade.

It was in Pennsylvania at the Church Farm School, a private Christian school, where FDLE says Spera sexually assaulted a child at least 10 times between 2008 and 2010.

Agents arrested Spera at his school in St. Pete without any incident.

FDLE says due to Spera’s continued association with minors, additional victims may exist. If you have any information about the suspect, you’re urged to contact the FDLE at 1-800-226-1140.

Spera remains in the Pinellas County Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania. Admiral Farragut Academy is working closely with FDLE to determine if there are any more victims at the St. Petersburg school.

LATEST STORIES: