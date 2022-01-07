St. Pete holds first comic con, Bucs wrap up regular season at home and more this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a busy weekend here in Tampa Bay with first-time events and returning celebrations and markets.

It’s also the last regular season game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and thankfully, it’s a home game!

If football and tailgating isn’t your thing, you can head to Sarasota for some fine art, stroll through Seminole Heights during their Sunday market and much more.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg

Fans of comic conventions don’t have to wait until summer in Tampa to get their fix of all things nerdy.

St. Pete Comic Con is a two-day convention featuring comics, sci-fi and fantasy, anime, cosplay and more at the Coliseum in downtown St. Petersburg, Jan. 8-9.

The convention will feature two “cosplay” (or costume) contests, one on Saturday for “craftsmanship” and Sunday for “runway.” Prizes will be awarded.

Location: 199 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota

The eighth annual Sarasota Winter Fine Artists Festival will return on Saturday and continue Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at J.D. Hamel Park.

Local, regional and national artists will transform downtown Sarasota into a unique outdoor gallery of handmade art. Those works include sculpture, painting, ceramics, wearable art, mix-media, woodworking and much more.

Admission to the event is free.

Location: Publix Lot 14 at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

A free concert will be held during the Publix Ultimate Tailgate Party during the last game of the Buccaneers regular season on Sunday.

The tailgate begins at 1 p.m. and country music artist and “The Voice” finalist Kenzie Wheeler will perform from 2-3:30 p.m.

Guests at the free tailgate can enjoy samples of Publix Deli smokehouse meats, Bud Light and non-alcoholic beverages, giveaways, tailgate games and more.

Location: 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa

On Saturday, families can enjoy an evening of intergalactic adventures and hands-on activities at MOSI from 6-8 p.m.

“Build your lightsaber and train in the art of dueling. Control your droid through an obstacle course. Visit the Saunders Planetarium to learn about the galaxy you live in. May the Force be with you as you play Beat Saber on the Oculus Rift and much more!” MOSI’s website reads.

Location: 4800 US-301, Tampa

From Friday through Sunday, the showcase of more than 900 exhibits of the newest home products and services will be on hand at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

“Why drive all over Tampa Bay? You’ll have a chance to get expert insight, ideas and inspiration for living well. It’s a huge weekend-long sale featuring innovative products and solutions to help you with projects at home.” the event’s website says.

Tickets are available for purchase at $8 for those 12 and over and $7 for those 55 and older, as well as for military admission.

Location: 2750 Park Trail Ln, Clearwater

Take the family out to Moccasin Lake Nature Park in Clearwater on Saturday for a day full of dinosaur fun, presented by Clearwater Parks & Recreation.

During the prehistoric night, guests can bring their lawn chairs to watch “Jurassic Park” on the big screen, make crafts and check out a birds of prey exhibit.

Location: 1-35 4th St NW, Winter Haven

The PR/Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Polk County will present this 15th annual celebration on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Central Park.

The event is free to attend and will feature music, vendors, giveaways, raffles and activities for kids. The event is free to attend.

Location: 6918 N Florida Ave, Tampa

The Seminole Heights Sunday market has a new location as of Sunday, at the American Legion – Seminole Post 111.

The dog-friendly event will be open with over 50 vendors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live music.

Local vendors will be selling fresh produce, artisan foods, hand-crafted gifts and more.