St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport among top 10 airports with lowest fares

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport was ranked No. 8 airports with the lowest domestic airfares during the first fiscal quarter of 2019, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

According to the new report, St. Pete-Clearwater International (PIE) Airport’s average domestic round-trip cost is $126.14. That’s nearly a third of the national domestic average of $352.06, as reported in the first quarter.

One of the airport’s most popular airlines, Allegiant Travel, operates 54 non-stop destinations to and from Clearwater out of the airport’s 55 domestic destinations.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport typically has between 150 and 200 domestic airlines leave weekly, according to Public Relations Director Michele Routh.

The new data also ranked the airports by 2018 passenger rank. In that category, PIE landed at No. 98. Tampa International ranked No. 24 in that category.

“We are very pleased to see Allegiant’s continued growth at PIE with affordable airfare for our local community and for visitors enjoying our beautiful destination,” airport director Tom Jewsbury said in a statement. “We are making several improvements that will be completed in the coming year that will improve customer amenities and our opportunities for continued growth. ”