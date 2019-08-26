St. Pete church challenges lawmakers to stand up to NRA after bullet hits preschool window

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The church that experienced a scary situation Thursday when a bullet pierced one of its preschool classrooms is sending a message to elected officials to stand up to the National Rifle Association.

The bullet pierced a classroom window at the Allendale United Methodist Church Thursday where 11 2-year-old preschoolers were located.

The church updated its marquee out front to apparently challenge lawmakers to act on stricter gun laws.

The sign reads:

“Dear God, give courage to our elected officials to stand up to the NRA. Amen.”

LATEST STORIES: