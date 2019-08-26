ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The church that experienced a scary situation Thursday when a bullet pierced one of its preschool classrooms is sending a message to elected officials to stand up to the National Rifle Association.
The bullet pierced a classroom window at the Allendale United Methodist Church Thursday where 11 2-year-old preschoolers were located.
The church updated its marquee out front to apparently challenge lawmakers to act on stricter gun laws.
The sign reads:
“Dear God, give courage to our elected officials to stand up to the NRA. Amen.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Police: Texas man accused of threatening to shoot up Florida hotel
- St. Pete church challenges lawmakers to stand up to NRA after bullet hits preschool window
- Mary Poppins attraction, more rides coming to Disney World
- Vehicle fire snarls traffic on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- New Tampa mental health clinic to treat thousands of Florida veterans, military families