Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

St. Pete church challenges lawmakers to stand up to NRA after bullet hits preschool window

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The church that experienced a scary situation Thursday when a bullet pierced one of its preschool classrooms is sending a message to elected officials to stand up to the National Rifle Association.

The bullet pierced a classroom window at the Allendale United Methodist Church Thursday where 11 2-year-old preschoolers were located.

The church updated its marquee out front to apparently challenge lawmakers to act on stricter gun laws.

The sign reads:

“Dear God, give courage to our elected officials to stand up to the NRA. Amen.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss