St. Pete Beach ranked best beach in America for its clear water, seashells, sunsets

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Tripadvisor released their top beach rankings for 2021 and it features five beaches in the Tampa Bay area.
St. Pete Beach took this year’s honor of being America’s number one beach. The area took second place in 2020, right behind Siesta Beach, which dropped to 17 this year.
Madeira Beach (9), Treasure Island (16), Siesta Key (17) and Clearwater Beach (18) were other Tampa Bay area beaches that ranked in the top 25 this year.
When it comes to world rankings, St. Pete Beach is number five — behind Whitehaven Beach in Australia, Santa Maria Beach in Mexico, Baia do Sancho in Brazil, and Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos Islands.
What makes St. Pete Beach so good? Here’s what Tripadvisor says:
“A great walking beach with white quartz sand, clear calm water, and seashells by the truckload. The most perfect place to watch the sun set over the ocean.”