St. Joseph’s Hospital welcomes first baby of 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Joseph’s Hospital helped a Tampa mom welcome her second child into the world, making the newborn the first baby born at the hospital in 2020.
Yesenia Lugo gave birth to a baby boy named Thiego at 12:14 a.m. He weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Lugo also has a 6-year-old at home.
Welcome to the world, Thiego!
