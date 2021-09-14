Need a job? Sprouts hiring 90 for new Tampa Heights location

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sprouts Farmers Market wants to hire 90 people to work at its new location in Tampa Heights.

The supermarket is looking to fill a number of positions, including cashiers, bakery and deli clerks and senior roles.

Interested applicants can set up a phone interview with a recruiter using this link: https://go.oncehub.com/SproutsTampaHeightsFLPI

Qualified candidates will be interviewed by a Sprouts hiring representative later in the week.

Sprouts’ Tampa Heights store is located at 101 W. 7th Avenue.