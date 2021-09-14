Need a job? Sprouts hiring 90 for new Tampa Heights location

WFLA photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sprouts Farmers Market wants to hire 90 people to work at its new location in Tampa Heights.

The supermarket is looking to fill a number of positions, including cashiers, bakery and deli clerks and senior roles.

Interested applicants can set up a phone interview with a recruiter using this link: https://go.oncehub.com/SproutsTampaHeightsFLPI

Qualified candidates will be interviewed by a Sprouts hiring representative later in the week.

Sprouts’ Tampa Heights store is located at 101 W. 7th Avenue.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

