Sprouts Farmers Market seeks to hire 110 workers for new Westchase store

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sprouts Farmers Market is hiring workers for its newest Tampa store, which is under construction in the Westchase area.

The natural and organic food store plans to hire 110 full- and part-time workers, including department managers and clerks, cashiers and in-store shoppers.

The company offers competitive pay, team member discounts, and numerous career advancement opportunities.

The 30,000-square-foot store will open Dec. 2 on 10619 Sheldon Road.

To learn more and apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.

