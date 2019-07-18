Sprint faces serious data breach

Live Now
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sprint has confirmed a serious data breach within the company.

The wireless company is informing customers that hackers may have gained “unauthorized access” to accounts through Samsung’s “Add a Line” website.

Information such as names, billing addresses, phone numbers and other sensitive details may have been compromised.

However, Sprint says “no other information that could create a substantial risk of fraud or identity theft was acquired.”

Sprint says it learned about the breach in late June and has since reset pin codes for all accounts that were impacted.

It’s still unclear, however, how many Sprint customers were affected.

