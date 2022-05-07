TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old from Spring Hill and a Bushnell man died Friday evening after a four-vehicle wreck in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the 30-year-old Bushnell man was heading east on CR-48 as three other vehicles headed west on the same road at 7 p.m.

The Bushnell man’s SUV left the road as he negotiated a curve, but when he overcorrected, his SUV hit the 19-year-old’s sedan before hitting the other two vehicles, according to an incident report.

FHP said the second impact ejected the man from his SUV, killing him. However, the vehicle continued as it hit an SUV for a final time before coming to a stop.

The teenager also died at the scene while the drivers of the two other vehicles suffered serious injuries, according to troopers.