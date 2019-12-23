Spring Hill man arrested for beating 6-year-old with wooden paddle, police say

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested for hitting a 6-year-old on the bottom with a handmade wooden paddle almost to the point of bleeding, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested David Allen Miles Jr., 43, in Spring Hill Friday evening. The arrest report says Miles Jr. is not the biological parent nor legal guardian for the child.

Deputies said Miles Jr. hit the child so hard it caused extensive bruising almost to the point of bleeding.

When interviewed by detectives, Miles Jr. reportedly admitted to hitting the kid 2-3 times. He was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.

