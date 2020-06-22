Spirit Airlines adds flights at TPA as airlines see gradual return in service

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Spirit Airlines is increasing its daily flights to and from Tampa International Airport, an email from the airline says.

“We’re resuming 14 routes at TPA in June and July. We’re also jumping from just a few flights a week to 15 per day. These flights had been temporarily suspended due to lack of demand for travel, but we’re beginning to see demand return,” said Field Sutton, an airline spokesman.

In May, Spirit had less than one flight a day at TPA. It increased to three in June. By July, the airline will have 15 flights a day at the airport, Sutton said.

Air travel in June is up 400 percent from its record-low point during the coronavirus pandemic, the Transportation Security Administration reports.

Last week, the TSA reported around 430,000 people passed through its airport checkpoints. That is nearly a 400 percent increase from the low, roughly 87,000 passengers, in April, statistics show.

By July, Spirit will fly to the following cities from TPA: Atlantic City, Atlanta, Baltimore-Washington, Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit, Newark, Houston, Chicago, Nashville, Cleveland, Fort Lauderdale, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and San Juan.

The airline also announced cleaning procedures for its aircraft.

“Spirit uses an ultra-low volume (ULV) fogging process that uses large volumes of air at low pressures to transform liquid into droplets that are dispersed into the air. The fogging applies a safe, high-grade EPA-registered airborne disinfectant, that’s effective against coronaviruses, into the air and sticks to surfaces throughout the cabin as soon as it’s applied,” the airline’s website says.

So-called enhanced supply kits have elevated onboard cleaning, the site says. Aircraft cleaning procedures have been expanded to focus on high-touch points like handles, seatbelt buckles, tray tables and armrests.

Spirit Airlines is based in Mirimar.

