TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Special Marine Warning was issued for coastal communities in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee Counties until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said severe thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts were located near Hillsborough Bay, Anna Maria Island, and Siesta Key, moving west at 10 knots.

Waterspouts, wind gusts of 34 knots or greater, and small hail are also possibilities during the storm.

NWS said, “Waterspouts can quickly form and capsize boats, damage vessels, and create suddenly higher waves” It added that all passengers on board a vessel are in a secure location and wearing life

jackets.

Wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours are likely.

