SPCA Tampa Bay looking to find ‘forever farm’ for 3 pigs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SPCA Tampa Bay is asking for the community’s help in finding three pot-bellied pigs a forever farm home.

Babe, Cassio, and Wilbur range in age from 10 months to 2 years old and weigh as much as 80 pounds.

All three pigs “have great personalities,” SPCA Tampa Bay said.

Cassio is the shelter’s longest resident. He was a stray and arrived in December 2020.

“Having a pig as a pet can bring love to a family similar to any other pet,” the shelter said in a release.

Babe, Cassio, and Wilbur are available for adoption at $100 each.

To learn more about the pigs, visit spcatampbay.org/pocket-pets and click on adoptions, or call
727-586-3591.

