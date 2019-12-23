SPCA Tampa Bay hosts holiday foster program

LARGO, Fla (WFLA) – SPCA Tampa Bay is hosting a holiday foster program, hoping to help the animals get adopted.

“It’s nice for them to just be a place where they can get unconditional love. That possibly even goes to adoption,” said Kim Chaffin, SPCA Tampa Bay Foster Coordinator.

Approximately 25 adoptable cats, dogs, and pocket pets are packing up and taking a holiday vacation.

“Some of these dogs have been here for so long,  I just think it would be a treat for them and they going to have a really good holiday with me,” said Veronica Snyder who is fostering a dog.

SPCA Tampa Bay is also doing a fostering event for the New Year holiday, and is looking for foster families. If you would like to foster an animal for the New Year holiday, click here.

