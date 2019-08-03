SPCA Florida ‘rent a dog’ program expands

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Want to go on a doggie date but not ready to commit to getting a furry friend? SPCA Florida has now expanded their Rent A Dog program to seven days a week.

Dogs of all sizes, breeds and ages are able to be “rented” free of charge to those wanting to participate in the program. This allows the dogs to interact with faces and spaces outside of the adoption center and give them more exposure with potential adopters.

Families who cannot foster or adopt an animal now have an opportunity to interact with a dog and plan short, fun adventures for their “rented” friend.

The dogs are pre-selected by kennel staff and a part of the dog’s bio will show if they are available for the Rent A Dog program.

Participants of the program can enjoy a three- to four-hour outing with a canine. Pick-up and drop-off times vary depending on the shift.

To view the available dogs for the Rent A Dog program, please visit www.spcaflorida.org/rentadog/.