SPCA Florida offering half-off adoption fee for large dogs every weekend in October

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you looking to add a new furry friend to your family? If so, SPCA Florida is looking to find loving homes for adorable large canines.

As part of their “Fall in Love” event, adoption fees will be half off for dogs 45 pounds or more every Saturday and Sunday during the month of October.

SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center, located at 5850 Brannen Road S in Lakeland, is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All canines are spayed or neutered, microchipped, heartworm tested, and up-to-date on vaccinations.

“We hope that animal lovers will take advantage of this discounted event and come fall in love with one of our wonderful adoptable dogs,” said Executive Director Shelley Thayer.

To view photos and information on adoptable animals, please visit the shelter’s website. In order to see your potential forever family member, you must make an appointment. To make an appointment, call 863-577-4615 or go online.

SPCA Florida said this half-off adoption event was made possible by the generosity of Ms. Claudia Kersey.