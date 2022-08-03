TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SPCA Florida is offering a deal for potential pet owners to receive anywhere from 10 to 100% off their adoptions this August.

The SPCA is offering “fortune cookie” deals for potential adopters. The promotion is valid at SPCA Florida, located at 5850 Brannen Road in Lakeland, as well as the Orlando Cat Café.

Other adoption partners will give 10% off adoption fees.

Available cats and dogs can be found on the SPCA website, and appointments can be made online as well.

News Channel 8’s Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive will take place in August, with many local shelters participating. More on Clear the Shelters can be found online.