SPCA Florida looking for emergency foster families

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Many animal shelters across the state have closed to the public and are now operating with a reduced staff amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, now shelters and SPCA Florida need the community’s help.

SPCA Florida is asking for emergency foster homes to help move as many animals out of the shelters as possible during this time. However, because the virus is unpredictable, SPCA is not sure how long these pets will need to be in foster homes.

If you are willing to open your home to a pet in need, apply to be an emergency foster home online.

SPCA plans to have their cats leave starting Saturday, March 28. A drive-up system is being implemented so you will not need to get out of your car or go into the building. The cats or kittens will be ready, along with supplies.

The same process will take place Sunday, March 29 for the pickup of dogs.

After you’ve filled out an application online, an SPCA Florida representative will reach out to you with information about how you can help.

LATEST STORIES: