SPCA Florida hosting half-off adoption event for all cats

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Looking to add a purr-fect addition to your family? If so, SPCA Florida may be able to help with that.

The animal shelter is having a half-off adoption event on all felines starting Monday, Nov. 15 through Tuesday, Nov. 30.

“We hope that animal lovers will take advantage of this discounted event and find it in their heart to give a loving home to one of our wonderful felines,” said Executive Director Shelley Thayer.

All felines are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations.

SPCA Florida’s adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community members can view photos and information about adoptable animals by visiting spcaflorida.org.

The shelter’s “Novempurr Adoption Event” is made possible through the generosity of Ms. Claudia Kersey.