Sparkman Wharf celebrates Tampa Bay on 813 Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Sparkman Wharf will be celebrating Tampa Bay during 813 Day Friday with a social media fundraiser, live music and a mini market.

The social media fundraiser will benefit Feeding Tampa Bay, a non-profit organization that works to end hunger in the area.

Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 (up to $1,000) for every picture taken in front of the Sparkman Wharf TAMPA sign from Friday through Sunday.

All you have to do is snap a picture in front of the sign and post it to Instagram. Make sure to tag Sparkman Wharf and use the hashtag #813Day, #SparkmanWharf and #TampaBay.

The 813 Day celebration is Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sparkman Wharf, with live music starting at 7 p.m.