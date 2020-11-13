Southwest Airlines service coming to Sarasota-Bradenton Int’l Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Southwest Airlines announced Thursday plans to expand its Florida service by adding flights at Sarasota-Bradenton Int’l Airport (SRQ) in 2021.
Sarasota will be Southwest’s tenth airport served in Florida.
“We are thrilled to welcome Southwest Airlines to the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
(SRQ). This is especially significant during these challenging times in aviation,” Rick Piccolo, the president and CEO of SRQ said. “Southwest’s low fares and renowned customer service will provide the bi-county community, as well as our inbound visitors, with access to the vast network of destinations that Southwest Airlines serves.”
“We’ll arrive in Sarasota-Bradenton as Southwest marks 25 years of serving the Sunshine
State. Our customers who choose SRQ will land closer to their preferred beaches and
business meetings, benefiting from our added investment in the growing region between our
longtime cities of Tampa Bay and Ft. Myers,” Steve Goldberg, Southwest Airlines’ senior vice
president of operations and hospitality said. “Locals who fly Southwest can also pair their
preferred airline and airport, and get in the air faster with a shorter drive to SRQ.”
Service details including the initial flight schedule and fares for SRQ will be announced soon.
