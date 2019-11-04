Southbound lanes of Dale Mabry closed due to car crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The southbound lanes of Dale Mabry near Waters Avenue are currently closed after a car crash with injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the crash happened around 9 p.m.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

Drivers heading toward that area or intersection are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

No other information has been released at this time.

