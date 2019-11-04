LIVE NOW /
Southbound lanes of Dale Mabry closed due to car crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The southbound lanes of Dale Mabry near Waters Avenue are currently closed after a car crash with injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the crash happened around 9 p.m.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

Drivers heading toward that area or intersection are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates.

